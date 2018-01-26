Taghnevan gets a big clean up and new litter bins installed

A widespread clean up of Lurgan’s Taghnevan estate has been carried out by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Sinn Fein Councillor Liam Mackle welcomed clean up.

He also welcomed the installation of new bins for the estate including at the pitches.

He said: “Following representations by the Community Association and St Paul’s GAC regarding an increased level of litter around the estate and football pitch I contacted councils environmental services.

“An immediate clean up of the estate was carried out. I want to thank and commend the council staff for this. Residents are delighted,” said Cllr Mackle .

“As a follow up I have arranged for the installation of additional litter bins around St Paul’s pitch and at various hotspots throughout the estate,” he added.

“Furthermore, I would encourage all residents to avail of these facilities in the future.”