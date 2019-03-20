Tandragee Post Office reopens

Tandragee Post Office has reopened as a new ‘local’ service at its former location, Hendersons Ltd, 20-24 Mill Street.

The service, which launched on Tuesday, March 12, will be provided at a Post Office serving point in the store, where the Post Office terminal sits alongside the retail till.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place, anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available seven day a week, during the store’s opening hours, 6am to 9:30pm Monday–Saturday and 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

The reopened Tandragee Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers to the branch.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Daniel Rooney, Post Office Area Network Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”