Taxi firm co-owner was popular and kind with a heart of gold

Sociable and generous with an endearing smile is how many will remember the late Declan Doyle - co-owner of well known taxi firm K Jay’s.

He was just 43 years old when he sadly passed away peacefully in the intensive care unit at Craigavon Area Hospital with his family by his side on January 5, 2018.

Declan, originally from the Taghnevan area of Lurgan was born on October 10, 1974.

He was the youngest of three children, and the only boy in the family.

His parents were Pat and Eva and he was described as the ‘apple of their eye’.

Declan attended St. Joseph’s Primary School, St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Schools in Lurgan.

From a young age he always had a very keen interest in cars.

It was no surprise then that when Declan left school he continued with his passion for cars.

He worked at Mardec Motors in Ulster Street, Lurgan.

He was the was joint owner along with his childhood friend Mark O’Neill. Mark is still the current owner of the business.

The pair later owned K Jay’s, a well known and respected taxi business in the area.

Declan’s deep love for cars continued as he also enjoyed trips to see Formula One racing.

Declan was the father of two sons who he adored, Caolan and Michael and his two grandchildren who were precious to him Kielam and Eoghan.

He also had a deep love for his family.

His nephews and nieces loved him as he had a great sense of mischief and fun.

He touched the lives of so many people due to his highly infectious smile and wonderfully sociable personality.

The family would like to pay tribute to the staff at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the staff of Craigavon Area Hospital who cared for Declan so diligently and well.

In particular they have thanked the outstanding staff of the intensive care unit at Craigavon Area Hospital.

At Declan’s funeral on January 8, Fr. Michael Maginn paid a beautiful and warming tribute to Declan.

Declan will be greatly missed by his family and friends especially his devoted sons, grandsons and his two sisters Helen Magee and Sharon Skelton and his brothers-in-law, the late Paul Magee and Michael Skelton and all his nieces and nephews.

Declan’s month’s mind mass took place on Sunday, February 11 in St. Patrick’s Chapel, Derrymacash, Lurgan.