The 96th Portadown Music Festival to showcase local talent

The musical talent of the area will be showcased at the 96th Portadown next week.

The Festival will start next Tuesday 17th of April and run until Wednesday 25th April finishing with a magnificent Gala Concert in Portadown Town Hall.

The first two mornings will be held in the Craigavon Civic Centre with classes for Primary Schools.

During the rest of the Festival there are classes for, a multitude of sections including junior and senior vocals, adult choirs, recorders, strings, woodwind, musical theatre, piano, woodwind, brass and string ensembles and excerpts from stage productions.

Organisers have revealed that the number of entries this year are at record levels.

A spokeperson said: “This is great to see.”

The Adjudicators are Helen Deakin whom Portadown Music Festival had previously in 2015 and also Gillian McCutcheon.