Theft from supermarket was a ‘joint enterprise’

A 27-year-old man who was part of a joint enterprise to steal from a supermarket has been told if he keeps on offending he would be deported.

Egidijus Malinauskas, whose address was given as Balloran Park, Portadown, was sentenced for a shoplifting offence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous court he admitted the theft of goods to the value of £313.78 from Asda in Portadown.

The case had been adjourned to get a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that on May 13 last year police received a report of a man pushing a trolley full of goods out of Asda.

He met up with two other men – one of whom was the defendant – and they put items in the trolley.

When approached all three walked off.

Malinauskas was recognised by a member of staff when he returned to the store.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was an extremely serious matter because it fell into the category of a planned theft.

He explained that his client was distracting people and admitted he had stolen alcohol in his backpack.

The lawyer added that at the time Malinauskas had been drinking a lot and had lost his employment because of a broken knee cap.

He also pointed out that in the pre-sentence report probation had indicated they could assist the defendant.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a planned operation between Malinauskas and his co-accused and was a very serious matter.

And she warned him that if carried on with this sort of offending he would be deported.

“This is the second serious theft matter on you record,” the judge told him.

“There is only so much offending we’ll accept before you are returned home.”

She imposed a combination order of 80 hours community service and 12 months probation.