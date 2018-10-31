Thought he had insurance cover to drive his wife’s car

Although he thought his own comprehensive insurance policy covered him to drive his wife’s car a 34-year-old man discovered that was not the case.

Andrew Stokes, The Granary, Waringstown, was charged with driving without insurance on August 28 this year.

The court heard that police saw a car being driven on the Lurgan Road, Waringstown, and it was established the vehicle was insured for only a female driver.

Stokes was driving and had comprehensive cover for his own car but that did not extend to the vehicle he was driving.

He said that the vehicle belonged to his wife and he thought that the comprehensive police on his own vehicle would cover him.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said that his client’s own vehicle had mechanical problems at the time. He had now regularised the situation.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this seemed to be an oversight and he would reflect that in the fine.

He imposed a fine of £75 along with six points and ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender’s levy.