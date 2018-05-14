Thought he was covered to drive car

When he transferred his insurance from one car to another a 40-year-old man believed he was still covered to drive the first vehicle.

But that was not the case and last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court he was fined £200 for driving uninsured on February 1 this year.

Tom Mongan, whose address was given as Woodside Gardens, Portadown, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence came to light when he was driving in Obins Street, Portadown.

Mongan told police that he had a collision with the vehicle he was driving and was disposing of it.

He explained that he had transferred his insurance on January 30 to a new car and believed he was covered to drive the old vehicle.

Mongan appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charge.