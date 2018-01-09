Thought he was sober after sleep on settee

After sleeping for a time on a settee at a friend’s home a 20-year-old man thought he was sober enough to drive home but ended up crashing his car.

Adam Hamilton, whose address was given to the court as Kensington Park, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in blood on September 3 last year.

He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said that at 5am police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic accident at Cranny Road, Bleary.

They saw the defendant standing at the side of the road and his car had left the road and was in a field.

There was a smell of intoxicating liquor on his breath and he failed a preliminary breath test.

Hamilton admitted he had been drinking and had only been going a short distance to his home.

A blood sample was taken which gave a reading of 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – 31 in excess of the legal limit.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said that on the night in question his client had been at a friend’s house. It was his friend’s birthday.

He explained that Hamilton stopped drinking about eleven and slept on a settee until about 4.30.

Mr McDonald added that the defendant thought he had sobered up enough to drive the short distance, about five minutes, back home but there was still a lot of alcohol in his system.

“He made the wrong decision,” said Mr McDonald.

Imposing the fine and ban Deputy District Judge Brian Archer certified the defendant suitable for the drink driving course.