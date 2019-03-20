Threat of legal action over SRC decision

Lawyers acting for a Craigavon resident has threatened legal action over the granting of planning permission for an SRC campus at the South Lakes.

The letter, sent to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council asks that it revoke the decision to permit the application.

They also ask that if the decision is not revoked that the council give a detailed response as to why not with supporting documents and reports.

The letter states that if the council refuses, the law firm plans on taking the matter to the High Court for Judicial Review.

Save Craigavon Park and Lakes spokesperson Kelly Laverty, said: “This application should never have got to the drawing board. If approved, this Judicial Review will bring disclosure and hopefully stop Council’s plans to make a waterfront town centre out of our park.”

Kate Evans, Ulster Unionist representative in Craigavon, has backed the JR and outlined why she believes the SRC planning permission process was flawed.

“I am not surprised that the ABC Council is facing a judicial review in respect to granting planning permission for a new Southern Regional College(SRC) in central Craigavon.”

“It is clear that this has been poorly handled by the Council and I will continue to argue that the lakeside site is the wrong location,” said Ms Evans.