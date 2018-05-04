Threatened his mother during row

A 23-year-old man who threatened to assault his mother and at a later date was disorderly was jailed for a total of five months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Martin Doran, Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted common assault on a female on March 26 this year and disorderly behaviour and resisting a constable at Market Street in Lurgan on April 11.

The court heard that on March 26 at 6.25pm police were called to an ongoing domestic incident at Church Walk in Lurgan.

The injured party said her son had arrived home intoxicated. She had been allowing him to stay as long as he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Doran was verbally abusive to his mother and was almost nose to nose to her saying “I’ll beat you and him” referring to his brother.

The mother ran into the kitchen and rang police. She thought she was going to be assaulted.

On April 11 police went to Carnegie Street in Lurgan investigating another matter and when Doran saw them he ran away but was caught.

He began shouting and swearing and was violent to police when they went to arrest him.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Doran’s difficulties lay entirely with the abuse of alcohol and he would apologise for his behaviour towards his mother.

Mr Downey said the mother had visited her son in prison and she wants to rebuild bridges, and Doran does as well, but only if he abstains from alcohol.

Turning to the second incident he said that this happened on his client’s birthday when he was staying at the Simon Community Hostel in Armagh.

He explained that the defendant got a taxi to Lurgan and had taken far too much alcohol although a condition of his bail was to abstain from alcohol. Other people with him made off but he stayed with the taxi driver.

Mr Downey said that when Doran saw the police he realised he was in breach of his bail conditions and made off but was quickly apprehended. He had been remanded in custody ever since that date.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a sentence of three months in custody on each of the three charges with the sentences to run concurrently.

She also invoked two months of a suspended sentence imposed in Armagh for disorderly behaviour to run consecutively, making a total of five months in prison.