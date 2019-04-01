Threatened to give staff member a black eye

A 28-year-old man jumped up on the counter of a bookmaker’s office and threatened to give a member of staff a black eye, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Jonny Titmus, Parkmore, Craigavon, admitted disorderly behaviour on November 29 last year at Sean Graham’s Bookmaker’s in Thomas Street, Portadown.

The court heard police received a report of a male threatening staff at the office.

Titmus was shouting and swearing at staff and was warned about his behaviour. The injured party alleged he had previously been barred for similar behaviour.

He added that Titmus jumped up on the counter saying he was going to give him a black eye. The defendant was intoxicated and refused to give police his details. When interviewed he denied everything.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report. Mr Richard Monteith, representing Titmus, said the keyword in the report was alcohol and the misuse of it.

He added that the bookmaker’s had retained his winnings to keep him in the premises.

Mr Monteith said that Titmus had a relevant record and that a community based disposal may give him less drink and have him put something back into the community.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was wholly unacceptable behaviour as the defendant got into such a state of intoxication.

She added that this had to stop and the vast majority of offences on his record was all alcohol fuelled which was concerning.

Judge Kelly imposed a combination order of 12 months probation and 80 hours community service.