A three car crash in Co Armagh this morning cause major tailbacks for commuters.

Police said three cars were involved in the incident at Portadown’s Gilford Road.

An ambulance at the scene of an accident on Portadown's Gilford Road

They were called to the scene, close to Edenderry Car Centre at around 8.22am this morning.

The NI Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

A PSNI spokesperson said the road was clear at 9.26 and there were no reports of any injuries.

DUP MLA Jonny Buckley said the incident cause significant traffic congestion.