Three stabbed in ‘disturbance’ after Lurgan funeral

Three people have been stabbed in a large-scale “disturbance” following a funeral in Lurgan.

The PSNI attended what they described as “a disturbance in the North Circular Road area of Lurgan involving a large number of people”.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 12-02-2018: Three people have been injured in a stabbing incident in a County Armagh cemetery. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

A man, 23, has been arrested and is now in custody, police have said.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd, appealing for calm, said the incident had happened after a funeral.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also attended the scene, alongside the air ambulance.

An NIAS spokesman said three people were taken to hospital with lacerations. None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

A police spokesman said: “The incident is ongoing. Enquiries are at a very early stage.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call from the PSNI at 15:39 (3.39pm) this afternoon to report a stabbing incident at the cemetery near North Circular Road, Lurgan.

“Three A&E crews, one RRV, one Paramedic Officer and one BASICS Doctor were dispatched to the scene. The Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

“Following assessment and treatment at the scene, three patients have been transported to Craigavon Area Hospital with lacerations. None are believed to be in a life threatening condition.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said: “I want to first of all condemn the multiple stabbings. Three people are currently being treated for their injuries at Craigavon Area Hospital. That is absolutely unacceptable but the fact that this was at a funeral is all the more concerning.

“Anyone with any information should report it to the PSNI.”

He added: “I also want to appeal for calm as emergency services at the scene work to bring the situation under control. People should avoid the North Circular Road area.

“In the coming days we will meet the PSNI regarding this incident.”