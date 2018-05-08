Timothy top of the class at CCEA awards ceremony for GCSE students

Lurgan College student Timothy Millen was among 85 local learners to receive recognition for their studies at the 2018 ‘Celebrate with CCEA’ awards ceremony.

The Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) welcomed more than 400 guests, including parents, principals and teachers, at the landmark Titanic Belfast to celebrate the outstanding achievements, dedication and commitment of the award winners in their CCEA examinations.

A total of 56 schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 52 different CCEA qualifications. CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards congratulated the learners for their achievements saying:

“This is an occasion where the spotlight shines on many learners’ accomplishments. At CCEA we recognise that educational achievement may be found within a broad range of abilities and subject areas.

Timothy received his award in recognition for his performance as the top candidate at GCSE in Learning for Life and Work.