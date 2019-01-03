Told probation of his drug use in report

A Lurgan man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for another drugs offence.

Simon Sloan (25), Balmoral Drive, Lurgan, had admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on June 15 last year at a previous court.

The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said a police patrol stopped the defendant in Union Street, Lurgan, and a search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of cannabis and a set of scales.

The value of the cannabis was not more than £5 and when interviewed Sloan made a full admission.

His barrister said this was the fourth in a series of offences and that the background was one of addiction.

He added Sloan had been referred to an addiction centre and there was a change in his attitude.

He explained Sloan was now in full time employment, it was highly skilled employment. He was doing very well and was in line for promotion.

The barrister said there were a lot of positives since this offence. Sloan was in a good relationship and was trying to change his ways.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that in the pre-sentence report the defendant was assessed as a high likelihood of re-offending within a two year period.

She went on to say that since this incident he said he no longer had drugs in the car but consumed it at home in the garden. His partner was okay with this and it had brought them closer together.

“Probation did not make that up,” added Judge Kelly. “But you as a big man went along and told them this. When it was read back to you, you suddenly had a change of heart. You cannot consume cannabis with kids about.

“Any drugs use which are not prescription drugs are illegal in this country. There are countries were it is legal and you can move if you wish.”

She imposed a prison sentence of three months, suspended for two years.