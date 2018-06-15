Toman welcomes black path litter bins

The SDLP has welcomed new litter bins along the black paths in the Taghnevan area.

Local representative Ciaran Toman had called for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to provide the bins in the Manor Drive area.

“Residents deserve credit for clearing up debris along the black path especially after weekends however, they shouldn’t have to do this!”

“Litter bins have now been provided and I hope that they will be used,” said Mr Toman.

“The people of Manor Park and Manor Drive take great pride in their area and others should be more respectful and mindful of keeping our public spaces litter free,” he said.