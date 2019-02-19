Took car when aunt had fallen

When a friend called to say her aunt had fallen over in licensed premises a 40-year-old woman decided to drive even though she had been drinking.

Donna Hobson, Clonmeen, Craigavon, was fined £300 last Friday at the local court for driving with excess alcohol on January 20 this year. She was also banned for 12 months.

She failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 86.

Mr Paddy Moriarty, representing the defendant, said she was disgusted with herself that she drove the car on this occasion.

He explained that she had been out socially that afternoon, left her car and went home to bed.

Mr Moriarty added that she got a call from a friend that her aunt had fallen over in licensed premises and Hobson made her way about 200 yards to the premises.

He said she put the aunt in her car to bring her round to her own house.

“She is absolutely gutted to be before the court for this matter,” added Mr Moriarty.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, certified the defendant suitable for the drink driving course which on completion would reduce her ban to nine months.