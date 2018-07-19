Top award for local snapper

A stunning black-and-white photo of a powerful Phantom fighter aircraft has won first prize for Lurgan photographer Michael Carbery in a contest sponsored by the Ulster Aviation Society.

His picture was chosen from among 17 entries submitted under the theme of “Northern Ireland Aviation,” said UAS man Stephen Riley, one of two judges of the competition.

“The quality and variety of the entries was very high,” said Mr. Riley.

“Considering that, we’ll likely be considering this as an annual event.”

The competition was one of several projects for 2018 to mark the Society’s 50 th anniversary.

The three top pictures will be included in a display at the Lagan Island Centre in Lisburn in late September, as part of a major UAS social evening, Founders Night.

Mr. Riley paid special tribute to the meticulous portrayal of the Phantom, a Cold War combat aircraft once in service with the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

“I think Michael felt that such raw power suggested by this jet fighter was best expressed in monochrome, in a night-time setting,” said Mr. Riley. “He certainly succeeded.”

That success netted Mr. Carbery a cheque for £50.00.

Second prize went to Neil Cheney of Rathfriland, with a colour photo of an Aeronca Champ landing at a farm airfield.

Third was a shot by Anne Irvine of Portadown of a Catalina flying boat about to land.

The Ulster Aviation Society is a volunteer organisation and registered charity promoting aviation heritage in Northern Ireland.

It maintains a collection of 30-plus historic aircraft at two Second World War hangars at the Maze/Long Kesh development site, Lisburn.

For further information, see www.ulsteraviationsociety.org.