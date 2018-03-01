Top bands at Lurgan Salvation Army event

Well known musicians are to visit as Lurgan Salvation Army Ban (LSAB) host the latest in its series of annual Band Weekends.

Over the years the band has been privileged to be supported in this event by a consistently high standard of highly talented musicians and this year is certainly no exception, this weekend featuring internationally renowned musicians.

Guest soloist for the weekend is the renowned tenor horn soloist, Andrew Dickinson principal Solo Horn player with the International Staff Band (ISB), The Salvations Army’s premier Band and widely recognised as one of the brass band world’s finest ensembles.

He will be joined by Gavin Lamplough, Bandmaster of the Birmingham Citadel Band of The Salvation Army, himself a very talented musician and member of the ISB, who will be guest conductor for the weekend.

For the Saturday night festival, Andrew, Gavin and the Band will also be joined by the Armagh Royal School Choir. under the leadership of its Musical Director, Michael Harris.

Throughout the weekend LSAB, under the leadership of Bandmaster Kenny Briggs, will itself be featured both in performing in its own right as well as accompanying our guests.

Lurgan Salvation Army Band looks forward to this weekend with great anticipation and excitement and offers a very warm invite for you to join them in a time of music making, fun, fellowship and praise to God.

Saturday night’s festival commences at 7.00pm and Sunday’s meetings are at 11.15am and 4.30 pm, all at The Salvation Army buildings in Union Street, Lurgan.

Tickets for the Saturday night are available at a price of £5.00.

If you want more information or want to buy a ticket call 07771589938 or it is possible to pay on the door with proceeds being in aid of the Rotary Club charities, including Ceara School.