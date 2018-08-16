Top Olympian praises two-year-old Poppy’s couch dive

At just two-years-old Poppy Ashton already has the backing of an Olympic athlete after a video of her diving off her couch went viral.

The plucky toddler is a fan of gold medalist Alicia Blagg , a Leeds diver, based in Miami who is training for the next Olympics.

Poppy Ashton with her dad Luke

And while watching Alicia take part in last week’s European Aquatic Championships in Glasgow, little Poppy decided to mimic her hero.

It was quite a dive as Poppy launched herself off the sofa and landed straight onto her makeshift pool (a soft pouffe).

Poppy, who will soon be going to Epworth Nursery in Portadown, was videod by her mum, Kirsty Ashton, a 29-year-old teacher at Gilford Primary School.

Proud mum posted the video and photos on Instragram where it went viral.

Little Poppy playing with the hens

Soon after Alicia Blagg, who was also took part in the last Olympic Games and was nominated as Young Sports Personality of the Year, commented on the two-year-old’s performance.

Alicia, who won a silver medal at the European Aquatic Championships last week, described little Poppy as impressive and that the two-year-old had ‘great potential’

The Leeds althlete who is now based in Miami, Florida, Alicia said: “I think from what I saw when talking to her mum through Instagram that she has got great potential!

“Her form and the way she copied the shape of the dives from the TV was impressive!

Poppy on the tractor

“I think she has a very bright future and I hope that if she started diving in the future she will enjoy it as much as I did at her age and still do now!”

Poppy’s mum said: “She is sports mad.”

And she revealed that Poppy’s dad, Luke Ashton is a PE teacher at Lough Road Learning Centre in Lurgan and also plays for Portadown Rugby Club.

Kirsty said her little girl doesn’t seem afraid of anything and is always in her wellies at the Berry farm belonging to her grandparents between Gilford and Scarva.

Poppy Ashton

Grandma Diane Berry said: “Poppy even thought her efforts deserved a medal.”

Kirsty said: “Alicia and I exchanged several messages and she said Poppy was fantastic and that it is things like this that inspire her to do what she does.

“Maybe some day Poppy herself will really be on the winners podium collecting a Commonwealth or Olympic medal.”