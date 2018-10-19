Top PSNI officer praises railway staff and colleagues after tragic incident

A top police officer has paid tribute to his colleagues in the PSNI, NI Fire and Rescue Service and NI Ambulance Service as well as railway staff after a tragic incident last night.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said his thoughts are with the family this morning of the pedestrian who has died on the railway line in Lurgan.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows.

CI Burrows described it as ‘a very tragic loss of life last night at the William Street railway crossing in Lurgan’.

“My thoughts are with the family this morning as well as the railway staff, colleagues and partners who responded so professionally and compassionately.”

William St reopened this morning after the incident which happened just before 8.30pm last night.

Police thanked the public for their patience as “crews dealt with a very difficult situation”.

Lurgan Train Station.

“The road is now open at William St and rail services are running as scheduled,” said a PSNI spokesperson

The NI Ambulance Service said it responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train and a crew was sent to the scene.

NI Fire and Rescue were also in attendance. in Lurgan.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd described it as a tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased and the railway staff who were caught up in last nght’s incident.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said it was a dreadful tragedy. “I am thinking of this person’s family but also the train driver and all our emergency services who were involved in dealing with this incident. My heart goes out to them all.”