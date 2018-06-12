Tour of Thiepval and WW1 memorials

If you have ever wanted to visit the war memorials and historic World War 1 sites of Beglium and France, the Orange Order may be able to help.

Dollingstown and Lurgan Orange have organised a tour of the Western Front in November to mark the Last Centenary Commemorations of WW1.

The tour will take in the historic memorials in Belgium and France such as the Tyne Cot Cemetery, the largest of the Commonwealth, War Grave Cemeteries, The German cemetery of Langemark where 20,000 German Soldiers are buried in a mass grave. Poelcapelle, where the remains of John Condon are laid to rest, the youngest victim of the War at only 14 years of age.

The tour will attend The Last Post at the Menim Gate, 100 years to the day the Armistice was signed.

The group will also visit The Ulster Tower, Thiepval Memorial to the missing and the iconic Vimy Memorial to the many Canadians who made the supreme sacrifice, where it is possible to visit the actual tunnels that still exist from the Great War.

Many other important sites and cemeteries will be visited on the five night, six day tour.

If anyone has ever thought of visiting these historic sites this trip is the ideal opportunity for you and assistance will be provided to those individuals who would like to visit the grave of a loved one.

This tour is from November 9 to November 12, 2018. Spaces are limited and a £200 deposit is required. If you are interested in this historic trip, further details can be obtained by ringing Bruce on 07766527615 or David on 07711109351.