Part of one of Northern Ireland's busiest motorways will be closed this morning after the lorry was involved in a collision.

The M1 will be shut west-bound from J13 Beattie's Corner (Loughgall) and J14 Tamnamore for a time from 10am, Trafficwatch NI reports.

This is to facilitate recovery of a lorry that was involved in an overnight collision.

Diversions will be in place, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.