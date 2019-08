A major NI road has been closed after a serious one vehicle crash this morning.

The incident happened this morning on the Markethill Road, Portadown.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently attending a one vehicle road traffic collision on Markethill Road, Portadown this morning 22nd August.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.