Call for removal of Aghagallon chicanes

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly has welcomed what she has described as a positive answer to her question to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon about the feasibility of removing the traffic chicanes on the B12 Aghalee Road in Aghagallon.

“While I appreciate the configuration of the traffic chicanes were adequate at the time of installation, residents and the wider community feel that it no longer provides the level of road safety that it was designed to achieve,” said Mrs Kelly.

“Increased housing development and added traffic pressures in the village has substantially increased the risk of road traffic incidents.

“In response to the question the Minister confirmed that she has asked officials to consider the appropriateness of the existing traffic calming arrangement in the village of Aghagallon.

“If the review identifies any shortcomings, appropriate improvement works will be considered for inclusion in future programmes.

“The cost of the continuing repairs to these traffic chicanes would be mitigated by the removal of these chicanes and to be replaced by a standard ramp similar to those which already in place throughout the village.

“Road safety in our communities must be a priority.”