Flooding issues reported

Heavy overnight rainfall has led to a number of areas of flooding, with some of the ‘usual’ problem areas affected.

In particular ‘The Hollow’ in Waringstown - just in front of the primary school - was barely passable this morning (Tuesday, November 12).

Local MLA Carla Lockhart warned drivers of the issue as well flooding at the entrance to Robins Nest on the Banbridge Road, Lurgan.

She said she had reported the issues and urged drivers to take care.

There were also reports of flooding at Mourne Road, Lurgan, while a number of other roads have been affected by large amounts of standing water.