Mullurg Road to be resurfaced

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced a £187,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Mullurg Road, Hamiltonsbawn.

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of 750 metres between the Mullabrack Road and the Marlacoo Beg Road junction.

“I have made clear my intent to tackle regional imbalance,” said the Minister. “I want any investment in road maintenance to reflect the need across our entire network.

“I am pleased to announce that the road improvement scheme on the Mullurg Road represents an investment of £187,000 in the Hamiltonsbawn area.

“This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of road for the benefit of all who use it. It will also better connect communities and businesses to the Markethill and Portadown areas for many years to come.

“We are working with our stakeholders to co-ordinate these essential roadworks and are publishing details in advance to help people plan alternate routes and manage disruption.”

To help ensure the safety of those using the roads, it will be necessary to operate a weekday road closure (Monday – Friday) between 8am and 6pm until Friday February 28. A diversion will be in place via Mullabrack Road, Hamiltonsbawn and Marlacoo Road. The road will be open in the evenings and all day Saturday and Sunday.