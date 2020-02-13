Pledge to review safety at Waringstown junction

Local motorists and residents will be relieved to learn that a review of the treacherous Clare Road junction in Waringstown will be carried out by Transport NI officials.

Sinn Féin Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed a commitment from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon that Transport NI officials will review safety measures at the Clare Road junction, Waringstown after he had raised the matter with the Minister.

Mr O’Dowd said: “After the latest fatality at the Clare road junction I asked the Infrastructure Minister through an Assembly written question to review the safety measures at this busy junction, were several people have been killed over recent years.

“I welcome the fact she has committed to ensuring Transport NI officials review safety at this junction and I hope measures are taken to assist in the prevention of future serious accidents.

“I would also appeal to motorists to practice extreme caution at this busy junction.”