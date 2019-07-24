Resurfacing scheme to start

A £340,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Derrycrew Road, Loughgall, is due to get started on Monday, July 29.

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 2.4 kilometres from the junction with Summerisland Road to the Ballymagerny Road junction. The scheme which will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road is due to complete on September 9.

Roadworks.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily weekday road closure (Monday-Friday) between the hours of 8am and 6pm from Monday, July 29 to Monday, September 9. During these times traffic is being diverted via Summerisland Road, Cloveneden Road, Main Street, Loughgall, Red Lion Road and Ballymagerny Road.

The road will be open to traffic in the evenings during the week and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times during the works.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to exercise care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.

The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

Completion of the work by September 9 is dependent on favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com