Road closures as part of Lurgan Railway scheme

A major scheme to improve the track at Lurgan Railway Station will get underway shortly.

The Lurgan Area Track Renewal (LATR) project will see over 1.7km of track relayed during a four-week closure period, running from the William Street level crossing to a point beyond Bell’s Row level crossing.

The closure will be in place from Friday 26th July–Friday 23rd August inclusive.

It will also mean a long-term reduction in the level of maintenance required at Lurgan.

A total of 350 metres of platform at Lurgan Train Station will also be replaced during this closure, with around 5,500 new sleepers set to be laid, along with nearly 17,000 tonnes of new ballast.

Over 4.5 million passengers use the Portadown Line every year, with almost one million journeys made to and from Lurgan Train Station annually – it is now one of the busiest stations on the NI Railways network.

As part of this work, work will see Translink remove current speed restrictions, helping to provide more efficient journeys.

Bus substitution services will be in place throughout the work, with Enterprise passengers being bussed between Belfast and Newry during this time.

NI Railways services will be replaced by bus substitutions between Portadown and Moira during peak times and between Portadown and Lisburn off-peak, with services calling at Moira, Loughview P&R, Lurgan and Portadown.

Timetable information will be available online at www.translink.co.uk/latr or from our contact centre on 028 9066 6630.

The car park facility at Lurgan Train Station will be closed during this work – a temporary park and ride with 150 spaces will be in place at lands adjacent to Friar Tuck’s restaurant at Lough Road, Lurgan, BT67 6NQ. This site will also be a dedicated pick-up point for the bus substitution service for local NI Railways passengers and tickets will be available for purchase here.

A series of road closures associated with the project will also be in place during this period.

These are as follows:

Lake Street – Saturday 27th July at 12:30am – Friday 16th August at 5am

Antrim Road – Friday 16th August at 5am – Wednesday 21st August at 11:59pm

William Street – Tuesday 13th August at 8pm – Wednesday 14th August at 6am; Wednesday 14th August at 8pm – Thursday 15th August at 6am

Brownlow Terrace - Saturday 10th August, 7:30am-8pm (pedestrian access to be maintained)

Further details on road closures and traffic management, as well as maps showing diversionary routes will be available online at www.translink.co.uk/latr . Diversions will also be signposted.

Allan Stewart, Translink’s Project Manager for the LATR scheme, said: “We have been engaging with the community right across Lurgan in advance of this project, and have been happy to welcome support from local people, representatives and other stakeholders.”

Further information on this project, including details on bus substitutions for both NI Railways and Enterprise passengers, can be found online at www.translink.co.uk/latr/