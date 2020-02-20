Three NI rail crossings to close during Translink works

A number of railway crossings are to close during temporary work being carried out by Translink.

Diversions will be in place during the works in LUrgan next month.

It following last year’s Lurgan Area Track Renewal (LATR) project, which upgraded 1.7km of twin track between William Street and a point beyond Bell’s Row level crossing in Lurgan.

Some limited night-time works will be required in the area, to be carried out by Translink and our contractor, Babcock.

A Translink spokesperson said; “The LATR project has represented a significant investment in the vital southern railway corridor, and although the main project is complete, a short programme of works to consolidate ballast under the track via machinery needs to be carried out.

“This will help make the track more durable and ensure the long-term stability of the track through Lurgan, as well as facilitate the removal of temporary speed restrictions, allowing trains passing through the town to travel at their full-line speed.

“This work will be carried out at night, commencing on Monday 9th March and concluding early on Monday 16th March. Some noise is likely during these works; however, every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum; the machinery will be at different locations along the track each night throughout this period.

“The work requires temporary closures of the three level crossings in the town. These will be staggered as follows:

Lake Street – closed from 10pm on Monday 9th March until 6am on Thursday 12 March.

Bell’s Row – closed from 10pm on Wednesday 11th March until 6am on Saturday 14th March.

William Street – closed from 10pm on Friday 13th March until 6am on Monday 16th March.

“Traffic diversions will be in place during these periods, with pedestrian access being maintained at the level crossings.

“There will be no disruption to NI Railways or Enterprise services as a result of these works.

“Translink is grateful to the Lurgan community for their ongoing support for this major project, which reduces the level of long-term maintenance required on the track at Lurgan.”