Traffic is building up on a busy NI road as firefighters and police deal with a car on fire.

It is understood the car appears to have left the road near the Parkmore roundabout in Craigavon.

Parkmore incident

The PSNI and the NI Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance.

A police helicopter was also tasked.

An eye witness said the car appears to have gone off the road and was on fire.

There is a significant traffic build up in the area.