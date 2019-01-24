Crash between car and tractor

Police investigating a collision on the Poyntzpass Road, Scarva, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It happened between 11.30am and 12noon on Thursday, January 17 and involved a green John Deere tractor and a silver Vauxhall Vectra,

Call them on 101 quoting ref 434 of 17/1/19.