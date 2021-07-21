£160,000 lighting scheme for Garvaghy Road is welcomed

The Upper Bann representative said, “This significant investment will provide new LED technology along the Garvaghy Road and will benefit everyone who travels and works in the area.”

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress and weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Subject to weather conditions, the scheme is expected to be completed by the mid September 2021.

Roadworks.

The public and local residents are thanked in advance for their cooperation and asked that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these works are completed.

