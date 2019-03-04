Railway line reopens two days after workers threatened with gun

The railway line at Lurgan has reopened to commuters this morning – two days after a gunman approached workers carrying out maintenance on the track at Lake Street.

Yesterday a BBC cameraman covering the incident was attacked and injured by a man wielding a baton, the broadcaster said.

Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian condemned the attack, saying: “Firstly I want to commend the BBC crew who, despite this attack, insisted on completing the interview and their report.

“I also want to fully condemn the reckless actions of the attacker who violently struck the camera man. I welcome the swift response of the PSNI.

“In stark contrast to the idiotic actions of the attacker, a lady nearby took the crew into her home - this demonstrates the true face of the north Lurgan community.

“Journalists should be able to do their job free from fear of attack or intimidation.”

The BBC crew members were in Lurgan covering the threat made to workers, which occurred at Lake Street shortly after 11am on Saturday.

Police said workers carrying out upgrade work on the line were “approached by a male who was allegedly armed with a firearm.”

The incident was condemned by Translink and local political representatives.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed either incident to come forward.