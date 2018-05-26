Tributes to crash victim

Tributes have been paid to Michael Ginesi, the 34-year-old man killed in a car crash at Annesborough Road in Lurgan in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 26).

Mr Ginesi lost his life when a car struck a tree at Annesborough Road around 2.30am.

His brother Ralph Jnr posted on Facebook; “Totally gutted my young brother Michael was tragically killed in a car accident last night, rest in peace bro.”

Michael had been a highly respected coach with Oxford Sunnyside FC who said they had been greatly saddened by his loss.

Last night the club had been celebrating winning the Alan Wilson Cup, those celebrations were cut tragically short by the tragic news of Saturday morning.

The club said: “After an exciting night for the club we are quickly brought back down to earth this morning on the awful and devastating news that one of our own Micky Ginesi sadly passed away in car accident.

“Micky was an absolute gentleman and always done his best for the club whether it be as a player or coach.

“He will be sadly missed by the Oxford Family. On behalf of everyone at Oxford Sunnyside FC we send our condolences to all the Ginesi family at this difficult time. R.I.P Micky.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has sent his condolences to Ginesi family.

He said: “I want to send my condolences to the family of the victim who lost his life so tragically in a road accident on Saturday morning.

“On behalf of Sinn Féin locally I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim who we will keep in our thoughts and prayers.”

Cllr Declan McAlinden passed on condolences on behalf of the SDLP and said: “This is another tragedy for Lurgan and is the third death of a young man in tragic circumstances in as may weeks.”

Mr Ginesi death follows the death of Niall O’Hanlon (25) in Magheralin on Friday, May 11, after he was knocked down by a car and Shea Martin (19) who died on Monday, May 21, after he was struck by a train in Lurgan.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart expressed her sadness: “My thoughts and prayers are with the young man’s family and friends. Another tragedy on our roads. In recent weeks there has been so much devastation locally.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: “The tragedies that are happening on our roads week in week out is something we must as a society try to address. Through conversations, education and enforcement.

“The news that thirty-four-year-old Michael Ginesi died when his car struck a tree on the Annesborough Road, Lurgan in the early hours of Saturday morning is an all to familiar tragedy. Yet again a family has lost a son and along with a community has been plunged into mourning.

“I am in no doubt the police will be working hard to identify the circumstances around this tragic accident and those with any information, be that from the scene or an evening spent with Michael, should bring it to the attention of the PSNI.

“In the meantime I find myself, along with many others, passing my condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Michael at this tragic time.”