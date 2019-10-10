Tributes to Josephine Malone (20) who died suddenly

Tributes have flooded social media after the sudden death of Co Armagh girl Josephine Malone.

Ms Malone, from Portadown died yesterday October 9..She was just 20 years old.

A former pupil at St Catherine's College in Armagh, she had worked at Sandringham Nursing Home in Portadown.

Regarded as a 'beautiful girl inside and out', Josephine's passing has left many in the community completely heartbroken.

From Portadown's Tandragee Road, Josephine is the daughter of Clare (nee Murphy) and Terence and dearly loved sister of Sara, Gerald and Finnbar.

Her funeral is on Saturday from her home at 10.15am to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Drumcree for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving Mum, Dad, Sister, Brothers, Grandparents and family circle.