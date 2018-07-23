Tributes to senior Orangeman who died after lengthy illness

A senior Richhill Orangeman William Hutchinson has died at the Southern Area Hospice after a lengthy illness. He was in his fifties.

William was Deputy District Master of Richhill District LOL No 2, after being District Secretary for many years.

He belonged to Cloughan LOL No 54 and lived at Lisanally Gardens, Armagh.

His funeral will take place to Richhill Methodist church on Tuesday (2pm), followed by interment in Orchard Cemetery.

Roger Gardiner, the Armagh Orange County Grand Secretary, expressing sympathy, described William as "a dedicated and committed Orangeman".

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Jim Speers said: "Many years ago William was a faithful and dedicated Assistant secretary to me in my role as Richhill District Secretary. He then succeed me as District Secretary, a role he carried out with extreme diligence.

"I express my deepest sympathy to the family circle on the sad passing of Wor Bro William Hutchinson Past Deputy District Master and Past District Secretary of Richhill District No 2.

"William was a man of principle, a loyal servant of the Orange Order and a dedicated Bro of Richhill District.."