Tributes to Trevor after biking tragedy

Regarded by many as one of the most decent, hard-working and fun-loving men, Portadown native Trevor Black has passed away after a collision on the north coast on Sunday.

Married to Lynn and with a teenage daughter Kerry, Mr Black was just 55-years-old.

He had been travelling along the Coast Road near Larne at around 11am on Sunday when his white Yamaha XT motorcycle was in collision with a black Jeep Renegade.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Colin Ash said: “The driver of the Jeep Renegade, aged in his 60s, sustained injuries to his arm and was treated at the scene.

“A third male - the rider of a Black Kawasaki ZX motorcycle aged in his 50s – who was travelling with the deceased and a number of other motorcyclists - sustained a leg injury, which is not believed to be life threatening at this time. He remains in hospital.”

Family and friends are in shock at the loss of a popular Portadown man who had spent most of his life enjoying motorcycling.

A former pupil of Hart Memorial PS and Clounagh High School, Mr Black attended Portadown Technical College and trained as a builder.

Having started with Jim Wilson builders, which was based near his home on the Mahon Road at the time, Jim eventually started his own business.

His friend David Davies described his old friend as a ‘decent, quiet, totally trustworthy family man who was hard working.

“He really loved his bikes. We would always have went out for a spin on a Sunday. We used to pick a different route every Sunday. He loved the motorcycling and the waterskiing,” said Mr Davies.

“He was very hard working and not a bad bone in his body,” he said, adding that Trevor would have been very well known.

“His tiling was second to none but he could tackle any job, from plumbing to electricity. He helped me no end when I returned home and started up my building business.

“He was the most decent person you could meet,” he said.

Inspector Ash said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Coast Road yesterday at around 11am and witnessed the collision to contact us. I am also appealing to drivers who were travelling on the Coast Road and have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to check their footage. Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police in Larne or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 674 of 24/06/18.”