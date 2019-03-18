Unfit driver involved in a collision had cannabis in vehicle

A 49-year-old woman was banned from driving for three years and fined a total of £1,300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was Karen Singleton, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, and she admitted a number of offences.

For driving while unfit through drink or drugs on July 25 last year she was fined £500 and disqualified for three years.

A £500 was imposed for unlawful possession of cannabis on the same date.

The court heard that a two vehicle damage only accident happened on the Lake Road in Craigavon.

Singleton gave a zero reading when breath tested but her speech was slurred and she almost fell over when she got out of the vehicle.

A search revealed four joints of cannabis in her handbag and she said they were for her own use.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said she suffered from arthritis and she had become immune to other medication so she was taking the cannabis to try and alleviate the pain.

Singleton also admitted to driving while unfit through drink or drugs on August 1 last year at Millennium Way in Lurgan.

For this she was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for three years.