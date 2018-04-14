Uninsured driver disqualified

A 37-year-old man was fined £750 and banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Vytautuas Jeglinskas, Queens Walk, Portadown, admitted driving without having insurance on December 29 last year. He was also fined £100 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

Solicitor Siun Downey, representing the defendant, said that her client knew that he was going to be disqualified.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had been disqualified in 2006 for failing to provide a specimen and was banned until he passed a test.

She added that he was not allowed to drive in Northern Ireland but that hadn’t stopped him from ignoring the law here.