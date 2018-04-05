‘United Ireland vote in five years’

Calls for a referendum vote on Irish unity within the next five years have been made by Sinn Fein at an Easter Rising Commemoration in Lurgan.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd believes the consequences of Brexit will lead to more and more unionists exploring new relationships within the island of Ireland.

Sinn Fein Councillor Fergal Lennon speaking at the Easter Rising Commemoration ceremony in Derrymacash

He said: “I want to thank all those who joined us and families of the republican dead across Upper Bann this weekend. Hundreds turned out at commemorations in Maghery, Portadown, Derrymacash and Lurgan.

“Each year it is important that we reflect on the lives lost and recommit ourselves to achieving Irish unity.

“Sinn Fein believes there should be a referendum vote on Irish unity within the next five years.”

“As the impact of Brexit becomes apparent the debate on Irish unity is opening up within unionist communities.

“I believe that, as the consequences of Brexit become more clear and as we get closer to the withdrawal stage, more and more of those from a unionist background will be open to the idea of exploring new relationships on our island, and between Ireland and Britain.

“Any new Ireland must be inclusive, open to all and ensure respect for all identities.”