Police have thanked the public for their help after a ‘high risk’ pensioner with dementia went missing today.

PSNI Craigavon said Jim, who went missing from the Antrim Road, Lurgan has been found.

Jim has gone missing from the Antrim Road area of Lurgan

They said he is ‘safe and well back home’.

“We will get him checked by NIAS due to possible weather exposure but just precautionary.

“Full update to follow, but thank you all for your shares and assistance in looking for this man.

“Great work, and a great ending!”