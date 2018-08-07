Victim was left with ‘horrific’ injury to face

A young woman was left disfigured for life when she was struck during a fight in a bar, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Paul Wilson (24), Rose Cottages, Portadown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on March 17 last year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard the victim had been coming from the smoking area and was struck accidentally by the defendant who was fighting with other people.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there had been a ‘catastrophic outcome for this girl’ who had a permanent injury to her face which was horrific.

She told Wilson he had been acting as ‘macho man’ defending his own girlfriend and only the offence was deemed as recklessness it would have gone to the Crown Court.

A barrister representing Wilson said the evidence of a bouncer was that the defendant threw a punch on the dance floor and the injured party came in between. The bouncer believed it was accidental.

He added that it was St Patrick’s Day and alcohol was involved. Wilson had no previous convictions and was in full time employment.

The lawyer said that since this incident, 18 months ago, his client had not been in any trouble.

Judge Kelly said she did not want to embarrass the injured party by reading out the victim impact statement and what has happened to her self esteem.

“And there’s nothing you can do to change that,” she told Wilson.

“That’s because you got drunk on St Patrick’s Day acting like some sort of Superman and because you think your girlfriend cannot stand up for herself you start a dust up.”

Judge Kelly imposed a six month jail sentence which she suspended for two years.