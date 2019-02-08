VIDEO: NI football fan James produces video tribute to ‘our wee country’

A young Northern Ireland fan has used his digital skills to produce a video tribute to the national team - and it has hit the back of the net with fans and players alike.

James Wilkinson is a TV and film student at the Ballymoney campus of the Northern Regional College.

A devoted member of the Green and White Army, James created the stirring video as part of his coursework only to discover that the national team were so impressed with his work that they shared the film to their followers on social media.

Take a look...