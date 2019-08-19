Village community in shock after man shot dead

A small village community is stunned by a shooting in broad daylight which has left one man dead.

The incident happened at Dewarts Filling Station in Waringstown near Lurgan.

One eye witness said there appeared to be someone "lying in the door of a car'.

Sources say the killing may be linked to criminal gangs. The victim was known to the police.

Several local politicians condemned the murder.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly has said that the local community is in shock following the murder,

The SDLP’s Justice Spokesperson has appealed for anyone who saw anything in the area at 10pm to come forward to police.

She said: "The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown. This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought onto their streets.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around 10pm this evening to come forward and assist police with their investigation.”

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart also condemned a shooting incident and has called on anyone with information to come forward to the police.

"It is shocking at anytime for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown. It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police. They can be contacted anonymously via the confidential Crimestoppers hotline or on the 101 service.”

Alliance Councillor Eóin Tennyson and party Justice spokesperson Stewart Dickson MLA condemned those behind the killing.

“This is a shocking incident and people stunned by tonight’s events,” said Councillor Tennyson.



“My sympathies go out to the loved ones of the deceased after this outrageous act of violence. If anyone has any information on this, I ask them to take it to police immediately.”



“There is no place for guns on our streets,” added Mr Dickson.



“Today alone, we have seen an attempted murder of police officers, a gun fired over a coffin and now a man shot dead.



“They all hark back to our darkest days and will be condemned by all right-thinking people. We cannot allow those who are intent on dragging us back to the past to do so.”