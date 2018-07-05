‘Village deserves a community facility’

Community facilities in the Waringstown area need to be developed, local representatives have urged following a public meeting.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and local Councillor Mark Baxter have both called for community facilities to be improved in the area.

This comes on the back of a successful public meeting and the potential for Department of Agriculture and council funding to be made available for this initiative.

Speaking jointly on the matter Carla Lockhart MLA and Cllr Mark Baxter said: “This for us is a priority.

“We are all to aware of the lack of provision within Waringstown and we want this long running problem to be resolved.

“Some significant ground work has been done by the council and the local community group Waringstown Together and we thank and commend them for it.

“It is important now that the need and demand is established to help build a business case that stacks up.

“We would encourage local people to make their views known on what they would like to see within a community facility i.e. medical services, dementia resources, youth club facilities, or space for birthday parties.

“It is important the mix of services and facilities meet the needs and expectations of the local community and therefore we are encouraging people to come forward with suggestions.

“We would be happy to meet anyone locally on the matter or you can feed your comments directly to council.

“Together we remain committed and have been pushing for this progress over the past number of years.

“We are delighted to see it come to fruition.”