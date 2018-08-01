Vintage vehicle rally gets set for Markethill

Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club 43rd Annual Vintage Rally takes place on Saturday, August 4, in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill.

This year’s rally will feature 100 years of John Deere, 70 years of Landrover Defender and 60 years of Massey Ferguson.

Also in the line up are numerous cars, tractors, stationary engines, commercials and motorcycles, along with individual club stands featuring visiting clubs.

Another now very popular feature of the show is on course for the day, ‘Retriever day’ in conjunction with Craigavon Gun Dog Club, with events under Kennel Club rules, all dogs must be registered before 10.30am.

Add to this a busy Auto jumble/Trade area and you have a recipe for a fun filled family day out.

Children have not been left out, new this year is the Kids zone, set up with Bouncy castle, face painting, merry go round etc.

There is also a baby changing area at the food section.

There is much more happening throughout the day, too much to mention here, when it all gets too tiring have a seat and listen to the Betty Boop roadshow ably assisted by B.J Beck who will entertain you all day.

The day will also raise money/awareness for Knitted Knockers NI.

For further information on the rally phone Janet on 028 3835 0539/07519 651 736, for Retriever Day phone Noel Doran 028 3832 5272.

You can also visit Co Armagh Vintage Vehicle Club on Facebook.