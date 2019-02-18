Virgin Media investment in high speed internet for Lurgan and Craigavion

Virgin Media is set to begin work on providing high speed internet across Lurgan and greater Craigavon.

The company had invested £6 million in providing high speed services in the Portadown area and are now expanding this to the Craigavon and Lurgan areas with a long term intention of moving into Banbridge.

Carla Lockhart

The company will spend around £10 million on this new infrastructure which will begin around March 2019 and work continue for seven months.

The work is part of a province wide programme of expansion and upgrade.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, “This is a very welcome investment in the area. It is a constant source of frustration with both business and private users when their internet goes slow. One thing the DUP focused on as part of the Confidence and Supply was faster internet speeds. To see this spreading across the constituency is great news and I look forward to everyone, urban and rural, having consistent fast speeds for their internet.

“There will undoubtedly be a lot of disruption and I will be holding the company to account and assisting residents in whatever way I can.”