Virgin Media set up pop-up help centre in Lurgan

After weeks of complaints about installation issues, Virgin Media has set up a pop-up help centre in Lurgan - one day only.

Anyone who has issues in the Lurgan and Craigavon area are invited to speak to the firm’s Community Liaison Officer and his team.

Complaints have been flooding in from across the Upper Bann area as the firm install a super fast broadband system in the area.

Here is a link to our previous article on the complaints

However complaints range from leaving the footpaths and roads in a terrible state to people being stranded in their own home while work is being carried out.

There have also been complaints about a lack of notification prior to the work being carried out.

Anyone who wishes to speak to the Community Liaison Officer and his team can meet them at a special pop up stall in Lurgan’s weekly market.